KLU announces Engineering Entrance Examination dates

By Telangana Today
Published: 18th Jan 2022 4:52 pm

Hyderabad: KL Deemed-to-be University will hold its Engineering Entrance Examination (KLEEE) 2022 for admissions into Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses from January 27 to 29. The nationwide test will be conducted in a remote proctored format.

The university has announced a merit scholarship allocation of Rs.100 crore. The examination intends to assist meritorious students in their independent higher education journey via an exemption in tuition fee through scholarships, according to a press release.

The examination schedule and courses offered by the University are available on the website https://www.kluniversity.in/.

