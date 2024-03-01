Know how much income political parties in India have declared in 2023

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released a report on the income and expenditure of National Political Parties for the year 2022-23

Hyderabad: As the tenure for the present Lok Sabha members is nearing its end and the country is awaiting the General elections, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released a report on the income of National Political Parties for the year 2022-23 and without any surprises the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has topped the list.

According to the report, the BJP has earned a staggering Rs 2,361 crore for the given year and is at the top of the chart, followed by the Congress with Rs 452.375 crore and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with Rs 85.17 crore.

The list also features parties like the Communist Party of India (Marxist) which earned Rs 141.661 crore, Bahujan Samaj Party with Rs 29.27 crore and the National People’s Party founded by P.A Sangma with an income of Rs 7.562 crore.

The parties declared that the main sources of their income is donations, contributions and bank interest. Interestingly a massive chunk from the BJP’s income (i.e Rs 2,120 crore) has been through voluntary contributions.

ADR stated that it has made its report based on the annual audit report submitted by the political parties to the Election Commision of India.