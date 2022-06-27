Know more about the functions and reading of an ECG

1. Read the following statements
i. In an ECG, enlarged P-wave indicates enlarged atria
ii. In an ECG, tall T-wave indicates hyperkalemia
iii. In an ECG, inverted T-Wave indicates hypokalemia
The correct statements are
a. Only i
b. Only ii
c. Only iii
d. All the above
Ans: d
2. In an ECG, QRS-Complex of waves represents…
a. Atrial systole
b. Atrial diastole
c. Ventricular systole
d. Ventricular diastole
Ans: c
3. In an ECG, normal duration of QRS Complex of waves is?
a. 0.08 – 0.1 sec
b. 0.08 – 0.2 sec
c. 0.08 – 0.7 sec
d. 0.08 – 0.0 sec
Ans: a
4. Block of conduction of impulses, through the branches of the bundle of His, is indicated by?
a. Enlarged P-wave
b. Variations in the duration, amplitude & morphology of the QRS-complex
c. Tall T-Wave
d. ST- Segment
Ans: b
5. In tachycardia of heart…
a. P-R interval is prolonged
b. P-R interval is shortened
c. S-T interval is prolonged
d. S-T interval is shortened
Ans: b
6. ELISA is a method used mainly to detect the presence of specific…
a. Antibodies (or) antigens
b. Immunity (or) inheritance
c. Heredity (or) variation
d. Autoimmunity (or) antibodies
Ans: a
7. Indirect ELISA is used to detect what?
a. Antigen
b. Antibody
c. Pregnancy
d. Cancer
Ans: b
8. Match the following
Column-I Column-II
1. Indirect ELISA I. Multivalent antigen
2. Competitive ELISA II. Used to detect antigens
3. Direct ELISA III. Pregnancy test
4. Sandwich assay IV. Used to detect antibodies
The correct match is
a. 1-iv, 2-iii, 3-i, 4-ii
b. 1-iv, 2-I, 3-ii, 4-iii
c. 1-I, 2-iii, 3-iv, 4-ii
d. 1-iv, 2-iii, 3-ii, 4-i
Ans: d
9. Assertion(A): Direct ELISA is performed by using primary antibodies
Reason(R): The antibody used has affinity for antigen of interest
a. Both (A) & (R) are true, (R) is the correct explanation of (A)
b. Both (A) & (R) are true, (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)
c. (A) is true, (R) is false
d. (A) is false, (R) is true
Ans: a
10. Study the following statements
A. ECG means electrocardiogram
B. An electrocardiograph is a device which records the electrical activity of the heart muscle
C. ECG is recorded using 22 leads
The correct combination is
a. A & B
b. B & C
c. A & C
d. All of the above
Ans: a
11. Competitive ELISA is conducted as indicator of?
a. AIDS
b. TB
c. Pregnancy
d. Cancer
Ans: c
12. Direct ELISA is used to detect…
a. Antibodies
b. Antigen
c. Immunoglobulin
d. Poly protein
Ans: b
To be continued…
By Dr Modala Mallesh