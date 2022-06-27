| Know More About The Functions And Reading Of An Ecg

Know more about the functions and reading of an ECG

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

1. Read the following statements

i. In an ECG, enlarged P-wave indicates enlarged atria

ii. In an ECG, tall T-wave indicates hyperkalemia

iii. In an ECG, inverted T-Wave indicates hypokalemia

The correct statements are

a. Only i

b. Only ii

c. Only iii

d. All the above

Ans: d

2. In an ECG, QRS-Complex of waves represents…

a. Atrial systole

b. Atrial diastole

c. Ventricular systole

d. Ventricular diastole

Ans: c

3. In an ECG, normal duration of QRS Complex of waves is?

a. 0.08 – 0.1 sec

b. 0.08 – 0.2 sec

c. 0.08 – 0.7 sec

d. 0.08 – 0.0 sec

Ans: a

4. Block of conduction of impulses, through the branches of the bundle of His, is indicated by?

a. Enlarged P-wave

b. Variations in the duration, amplitude & morphology of the QRS-complex

c. Tall T-Wave

d. ST- Segment

Ans: b

5. In tachycardia of heart…

a. P-R interval is prolonged

b. P-R interval is shortened

c. S-T interval is prolonged

d. S-T interval is shortened

Ans: b

6. ELISA is a method used mainly to detect the presence of specific…

a. Antibodies (or) antigens

b. Immunity (or) inheritance

c. Heredity (or) variation

d. Autoimmunity (or) antibodies

Ans: a

7. Indirect ELISA is used to detect what?

a. Antigen

b. Antibody

c. Pregnancy

d. Cancer

Ans: b

8. Match the following

Column-I Column-II

1. Indirect ELISA I. Multivalent antigen

2. Competitive ELISA II. Used to detect antigens

3. Direct ELISA III. Pregnancy test

4. Sandwich assay IV. Used to detect antibodies

The correct match is

a. 1-iv, 2-iii, 3-i, 4-ii

b. 1-iv, 2-I, 3-ii, 4-iii

c. 1-I, 2-iii, 3-iv, 4-ii

d. 1-iv, 2-iii, 3-ii, 4-i

Ans: d

9. Assertion(A): Direct ELISA is performed by using primary antibodies

Reason(R): The antibody used has affinity for antigen of interest

a. Both (A) & (R) are true, (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

b. Both (A) & (R) are true, (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

c. (A) is true, (R) is false

d. (A) is false, (R) is true

Ans: a

10. Study the following statements

A. ECG means electrocardiogram

B. An electrocardiograph is a device which records the electrical activity of the heart muscle

C. ECG is recorded using 22 leads

The correct combination is

a. A & B

b. B & C

c. A & C

d. All of the above

Ans: a

11. Competitive ELISA is conducted as indicator of?

a. AIDS

b. TB

c. Pregnancy

d. Cancer

Ans: c

12. Direct ELISA is used to detect…

a. Antibodies

b. Antigen

c. Immunoglobulin

d. Poly protein

Ans: b

To be continued…

By Dr Modala Mallesh