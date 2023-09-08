KNRUHS Notice: Free exit of candidates admitted into MBBS course till Sep 9

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:55 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Friday in a notice said that students who are admitted upto second phase of counselling under competent authority quota for the academic year 2023-24 into MBBS courses in affiliated colleges can exit from their admitted seats before 4 pm on Saturday, September 9 with forfeiture of fee, if they are allotted seat under All India Quota (AIQ).

“However, candidates are informed that they will not be eligible for further phases of Competent Authority Quota counseling once they discontinue the course. Principals of Medical colleges are informed to return the original certificates submitted by the candidates immediately on application from the candidates by following due procedure and upload the data to the admission portal by 5 pm on Saturday, September 9, 2023 without fail,” the KNRUHS notice said.