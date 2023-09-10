KNRUHS notifies mop-up counseling for MBBS, dental courses

Candidates were advised to exercise web options in all colleges which they are interested, irrespective of available vacant seats shown in seat matrix.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has notified a mop-up phase of counseling for MBBS/Dental admissions under competent authority into affiliated medical colleges after the second phase of counseling.

Accordingly, candidates whose names have been notified in the provisional final merit list of MBBS/BDS admissions on KNRUHS website (knruhs.telangana.gov.in) can apply online through the website (https://tsmedadm.tsche.in/) from 8 am on September 10 to 1 p m on September 12.

Candidates were advised to exercise web options in all colleges which they are interested, irrespective of available vacant seats shown in seat matrix, as vacancies arise during counseling process due to sliding of candidates from allotted seats in previous phases of counseling to other seats as per their web options in the mop up phase of counseling.

If candidates are not interested to join in any college they should not exercise web options for the same and if a seat is allotted in this phase of counseling as per the candidates’ web options, the seat allotted in previous phases of counseling will be automatically cancelled and allotted to the other candidate.