KNRUHS: Delay in certificate issue worries students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Warangal: Several students, mainly the physiotherapy and nursing graduates, are running from pillar to post to get the certificates after completing their courses from the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, a Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) student from Hyderabad said that she had applied for Transcript and Migration certificates in the last week of January this year. But she has not yet received the certificates even six months passed since putting in the application. Negligence by staff of Controller of Examinations office and scarcity of the paper used for printing the certificates is said to be the main reasons for the inordinate delay in the issuance of the certificates.

“I was scheduled to go to Canada on September 4 this year. What worries me is that I am not sure whether I will receive the certificates by that time or not. I have made several rounds to the office of the KNRUHS for the certificates. Though the Registrar assured 12 days ago that certificates would be issued, I am yet to receive the certificates,” she lamented.

Meanwhile, sources in the varsity said that some mismatch of the numbers of the applications is said to be another reason for the delay. It is said that there is not much problem with issue of certificates of the MBBS graduates. “The response of the staff at the varsity is not good. They don’t disclose the reasons of delay, but shout at us. This is not proper on their part” said another student from Hyderabad.

“We are coming all the way from Hyderabad to Warangal spending hundreds of rupees for travelling and returning with empty hands. The government must look into the issue as it is not the problem of a single student, but many others are suffering,” she added.