Kodad town police station selected as best police station in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Suryapet: Kodad town police station was selected as the best police station in the state based on performance of seven vertical functioning. It was selected as best police station in management of police station 5S functional vertical, investigation, summons, court monitoring, cyber crime monitoring, police HRMS, training and capacity building and police transportation.

During video conference, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy appreciated Suryapet district police for making Kodad town police as the best police station in the state.

SP S Rajendra Prasad said that the police officials should strive to make Suryapet district police top in implementation of seven vertical functioning. He said that the district police were responding quickly to on the complaints received and in resolving the matters. Team work of the district police was also helping ensuring effective policing, he added.