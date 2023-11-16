Konappa says Praveen Kumar is mastermind behind ‘Maoist’ letter

He may have prepared the letter with the help of former sympathisers who were now supporting the candidature of Praveen Kumar, said Koneru Konappa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

BRS nominee from Sirpur (T) segment Koneru Konappa

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BRS nominee from Sirpur (T) segment Koneru Konappa said the letter purportedly written by Maoists was actually aimed at gaining political mileage by BSP candidate Dr RS Praveen Kumar.

In a statement, Konappa opined that Praveen Kumar was the mastermind behind the letter. “He may have prepared the letter with the help of former sympathisers who were now supporting the candidature of Praveen Kumar. Releasing the letter at a time when the IPS officer turned politician was in the fray has raised the eyebrows of many,” Konappa said.

Asking the Maoists to write letters after verifying facts, the MLA said that he was ready to take any punishment if found to have received Rs.82,000 to perform weddings of tribal brides and grooms as alleged in the document released to the media on Wednesday. He said he never extracted funds from tribals, but provided rations to them during Covid-19.

The people of the State were still discussing atrocities committed by Praveen Kumar against extremists and his efforts to wipe out the ultras when he was working in the police department. But, his acts were not mentioned in the letter. However, the authors of the letter want electors not to cast votes for two candidates except for Praveen Kumar.

Exempting Praveen Kumar indicates that his supporters might have written the letter, Konappa said, adding that he would not believe it was drafted by genuine Maoists. Praveen Kumar is trying to terrorise the people by spreading the fake letters only to gain political mileage.