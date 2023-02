Burglary: Kondagattu temple night watchman suspended for neglecting duties

Memos were issued to four home guards Ramesh, Anjaiah, Rajesh and K Ramesh seeking an explanation from them

Published Date - 09:12 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Jagtial: Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple authorities have initiated action against temple staff for neglecting duties resulting in burglars breaking into the shrine on Thursday night and fleeing with 15 kilograms of silver.

Night watchman P Shankar was placed under suspension for neglecting duties. Temple executive officer T Venkatesh issued orders on Saturday. Apart from this, memos were issued to four home guards Ramesh, Anjaiah, Rajesh and K Ramesh seeking an explanation from them.