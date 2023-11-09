Koppula Eashwar files nomination in Dharmapuri

Eashwar along with his family members performed special prayers in Dharmapuri Laxminarsimha Swamy, Ramagundam Vijaya Dhurga and Ayyappa Swamy temples by placing nomination papers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Welfare minister Koppula Eashwar submitting his nomination for Dharmapuri assembly constituency on Thursday.

Jagtial: Welfare Minister and BRS candidate for Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, Koppula Eashwar filed his nomination on Thursday.

A five time MLA, Eashwar was re-nominated for the segment by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the first list of the party candidates. Eashwar along with his family members performed special prayers in Dharmapuri Laxminarsimha Swamy, Ramagundam Vijaya Dhurga and Ayyappa Swamy temples by placing nomination papers.

Later, he took out a huge rally in the town to reach RDO where he submitted nomination papers to returning officer. Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Netha and other leaders participated in the rally.