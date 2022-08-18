Korean paradise in Secunderabad

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: If you’ve been hit by Korean fever and want some medicine, head to the Ilahui Korea store in Trimulgherry, Secunderabad.

You don’t have to travel all the way to Punjagutta or Madhapur to go on a Korean shopping spree. Situated right on the main road, Ilahui had opened the shop before the Covid-19 pandemic and later had to be closed for a few months.

The cutesy lifestyle store is now back in form and updates its stock once every month. If your heart beats for BTS, then this place has some cool merchandise for the ARMY, but do call to check for availability.

There’s a surge in the need for Korean products amid the growing popularity of the Korean wave around the world. From chopsticks, chocolates, makeup, jewellery, sheet masks, Doraemon wet wipes, tiny perfumes, keychains, soft toys, neck pillows, and artificial plants to socks, t-shirts, wallets, and stationery items like diaries, colouring books, sharpeners, erasers, stickers, and pencil cases, there’s a huge list of adorable things you can purchase at Ilahui.

You can also find flower vases, coffee mugs, tea sets, plates, bowls, beer and shot glasses, sunglasses, scarves, caps, undergarments, and more. Although Ilahui Korea has stores all over India, this is the only branch in Hyderabad.

“Sheet masks, lipsticks, toothbrushes, BTS cushions, keychains, and water bottles are purely authentic Korean products. A lot of youngsters come asking for BTS products, but it all depends on the stock we get every month. There’s a craze for BTS t-shirts as well and we are doing our best to source them,” says Ajith, the manager of the store.

The price range at Ilahui Korea starts from Rs 75 to Rs 5,000. “Suitcases and bags are the most expensive products we have at the store,” informs Ajith. Diaries are priced at Rs 100, some hairbands at Rs 200, and candies like Meiji Yan Yan chocolate sticks at Rs 150.