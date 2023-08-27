Kotak India Junior International Series: Lokesh Parasa clinches men’s singles title

Lokesh rallied from a game down to win 13-21 21-17 21-11 against Rushendra in the final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Medal winners of the Kotak India Jr International Series in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Qualifier Lokesh Parasa recorded victory over 15th seed Rushendra Thirupathi to clinch the men’s singles title of the Kotak India Junior International Series at Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Lokesh rallied from a game down to win 13-21 21-17 21-11 against Rushendra in the final.

In the women’s category, eighth seed Tanvi Sharma stunned second seed Navya Kanderi 20-22 21-18 21-13 in three games to win the women’s title.

The Indian duo of Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer cruised past 21-14 21-17 win over compatriots Arsh Mohammad and Bharathsanjai S pair in the men’s doubles final.

In the battle between two Thailand pairs, Naphachanok Utsanon and Sabrina Sophita Wedler defeated third seed Yataweemin Ketklieng and Passa-Orn Phannachet 21-14, 21-12 in the women’s doubles final.

In the mixed doubles final, Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Vaishnavi Khadkekar downed Bharathsanjai S and Rashmi Donepudi 21-14 21-18.

Results: U19 Final: Singles: Men: Lokesh Parasa(IND) bt Rushendra Thirupathi (IND) 13-21 21-17 21-11; Women: Tanvi Sharma (8), (IND), Beat Navya Kanderi, (IND), 20-22 21-18 21-13; Doubles: Men: Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer (IND) bt Arsh Mohammad and Bharathsanjai S (IND) 21-14 21-17;

Women: Naphachanok Utsanon and Sabrina Sophita Wedler (THA) bt Yataweemin Ketklieng and Passa-Orn Phannachet (3) (THA) 21-14 21-12;

Mixed Doubles: Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Vaishnavi Khadkekar (IND) bt Bharathsanjai S and Rashmi Donepudi (IND) 21-14 21-18.