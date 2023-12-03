Kotha Prabhakar Reddy overcomes hurdles, humbles BJP strongman Raghunandan in Dubbak

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy credited his victory to the party cadre and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao

Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, known to be an affable person, had won from the Dubbak assembly constituency defeating the sitting MLA M Raghunandan Rao with a record margin of 53,707 votes.

A major controversy erupted in the constituency when a miscreant Raju attacked him with a knife when he was campaigning in Surampally village on October 30. The incident forced Prabhakar Reddy to stay away from the campaign for nearly 25 days. His son Prithivi Krishna Reddy, wife Manjulatha, former MLC Farooq Hussain, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and other leaders took responsibility for the campaign.

Overcoming all the challenges and controversies, the BRS cadre also vigorously campaigned across the constituency while the candidate remained in the hospital for most of the crucial time. Reddy credited his victory to the party cadre and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao. He vowed that he would continue to stay in the service of the Dubbak people until his last breath. Reddy had won as MP in the 2014 Medak Lok Sabha by-election and 2019 general election.