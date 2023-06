Kothagudem: Beat officer killed in road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A forest beat officer, Moti Lal (36) working in Chatakonda wildlife range in the district was killed in a road accident at Regalla cross roads near Kothagudem. He died when a motorbike he was riding hit a lorry from behind on Sunday night. The local police booked a case.