Kothagudem: BTPS contributes Rs 20 lakh for CCTV cameras installation

Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant has contributed Rs 20 lakh for CCTV cameras installation under the limits of Manugur and Paloncha police stations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

BTPS chief engineer B Bichanna handed over a cash cheque of Rs 20 lakh to SP Dr. Vineeth G in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant (BTPS) has contributed Rs 20 lakh for CCTV cameras installation under the limits of Manugur and Paloncha police stations.

The BTPS chief engineer B Bichanna handed over a cash cheque of Rs 20 lakh to Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion the SP thanked the BTPS management for supporting the police department.

He informed that CCTV cameras, which have become crucial in crime control and crime detection, would be installed employing the latest technology. The CCTV cameras would be installed at the places where crimes and road accidents were happening frequently, he said.

Manugur DSP Raghavendra Rao and others were present.

