Kothagudem Collector comes to the rescue of PwD siblings, approves pension

Kothagudem: The Collector MV Reddy has come to the rescue of two siblings, who were physically challenged and orphaned, approving their application for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) pension for which they were waiting for the past many years.

The siblings, Bhukya Mounika and Naveen, who lost their parents when they were four and three years old respectively, were being raised by a social worker, Mandapalli Uma, who also runs DVR Old Age Home cum Orphanage here. Uma along with the Mounika and Naveen, who were by birth affected by stunted growth and deformed limbs, have called on the Collector at the collectorate here on Wednesday seeking him to sanction the pension under Aasara scheme.

Reddy who moved at the plight of the siblings has approved their application and directed the DRDA officials to take immediate measures to sanction pension for them. He also assured them to provide double bedroom houses and a job on an outsourcing basis in any government department. He positively responded to a request made by Mounika and Naveen who sought a shop allotted to them in Laxmidevipally Agriculture Market yard in Kothagudem to run a xerox centre and directed the concerned officials to look into the matter.

The Collector during the interaction with the siblings expressed pleasure at the fact that they have scored 6.8 GPA and 7.7 GPA in SSC despite their hardships. He advised them to focus on their studies as education as it alone could help them to reach the heights in their lives. Sharing the experience with Telangana Today, Uma and the siblings expressed their happiness at the Collector’s kind gesture. “The Collector is a godsend for us as his prompt response to our petition for pension ended our many years waiting,” the siblings said.

They added that in the past they applied for the pension several times but were unable to get the pension. The siblings were now pursuing intermediate second year in Gurukul colleges in the district.

