Kothagudem Collector directs officials to make arrangements for Ganesh immersion in Godavari

Kothagudem Collector Dr Priyanka Ala along with ITDA PO Prateek Jain and Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj inspected the immersion site at Godavari bathing ghats

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected the Ganesh immersion site at river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala directed the officials to make arrangements for Ganesh immersion in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district. She along with ITDA PO Prateek Jain and Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj inspected the immersion site at Godavari bathing ghats on Tuesday.

It was the official’s responsibility to ensure that devotees coming from far away for Ganesh immersion would not face any difficulties.

As the devotees visit Bhadrachalam to immerse the Ganesha idols in Godavari from the third day of the festival, barricades should be set up at the place of immersion. Cranes arranged by SCCL and ITC along with expert swimmers should be kept ready for immersion.

Proper lighting and sanitation have to be ensured at the immersion site. As there would be a huge rush of devotees on the last day of Ganesh Navaratri measures to control vehicular traffic from Godavari bridge and the vehicles coming from Cherla and Kunavaram have to be taken, she said.

Steps to supply clean drinking water in the camps set up by the voluntary organisations should be taken. If required, snacks should also be provided to the devotees. Police and fire department personnel have to be available round the clock to provide assistance to the devotees.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has advised the devotees to follow the instructions of officials and take precautions to avoid any accidents as Godavari was currently flowing at 36.80 feet.

Also Read Dr Priyanka Ala takes charge as Kothagudem Collector