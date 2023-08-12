Kothagudem cops recover 54 lost mobile phones registered on CEIR portal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Kothagudem: The district police recovered 54 lost mobile phones registered on the CEIR portal.

Since the launch of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal by the union Department of Telecommunications on April 20 this year, as many as 469 persons who lost their mobile phones in the district registered complaints on the portal.

Of the 469 mobile phones, the data of 168 phones was gathered. The recovered mobile phones were handed over to the owners. Steps were being taken to recover the remaining mobile phones, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G said.