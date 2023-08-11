60-Year-Old Banyan Tree Relocated In Kothagudem | Hyderabad | Telangana Today

Similarly, another huge 50-year-old Dirisena tree, botanically known as Albizia Lebbeck, standing next to the local indoor shuttle court was transplanted behind the shuttle court after it was uprooted during the recent rains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: A six-decade-old large banyan tree standing on the premises of the SCCL head office in Kothagudem was uprooted due to high-speed winds and rains. The tree was transplanted in the Kothagudem bungalow area.

Today we bring you the story of a relocated tree in Kothagudem.