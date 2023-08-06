Kothagudem: Degree student dies by suicide

Mohammed Rehan (19) was studying in a private college in Kothagudem town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A degree second year student Mohammed Rehan (19) died, allegedly by suicide, in Kothagudem town.

A resident of Ram Nagar area in Chunchupalli mandal, Rehan was studying in a private college in Kothagudem town. He is said to have jumped into the Chintala cheruvu to end his life and his body was retrieved on Sunday.

His parents lodged a complaint on Saturday with Chunchupalli police saying their son went missing on Friday. Meanwhile, the SFI district secretary, B Veerabhadram demanded thorough enquiry into the death of the student and punish those who were responsible for it.