Kothagudem: DET’s job mela receives good response, 2037 selected for jobs

A mega job mela organised by the Department Employment and Training on Tuesday has received good response

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Collector Anudeep D speaks to a company representative at a job mela in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: A mega job mela organised by the Department Employment and Training (DET) here on Tuesday has received good response.

As many as 5200 unemployed youths participated in the mela and of them 2037 were selected for jobs. The local MLA V Venkateshwar Rao who inaugurated the mela urged the youth to make use of the opportunities being provided by the State government.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty handed over offer letters to those selected for jobs. He advised the youth to upgrade their skills continuously to succeed in their lives. He appreciated the District Employment Officer V Vijetha for successfully organising the mela.

Kothagudem municipal chairperson Kapu Sitalakshmi recalled that she worked for a meagre wage of Rs 1200 per month as a teacher in a private school. The last salary she earned before entering politics was Rs 4800, she revealed.