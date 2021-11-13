Kothagudem Dist hospital doctors reconstruct Adivasi man’s gored face

Kothagudem: A team of doctors at the District Hospital here has successfully performed a critical and challenging surgery on an Adivasi whose facial and other parts smashed in a bison attack last month. It might be noted a 55-year-old adivasi, Mokati Sammaiah of Regulagudem in Paloncha mandal in the district was admitted to the hospital on Oct 26 in a very serious condition with multiple fractures and his face becoming unrecognisable because of the bison attack.

“When the patient was brought to the hospital his condition was hopeless. His maxillary sinus wall, nasal bone and floor of the orbital bone (eye socket) of the left eye were fractured besides six ribs on the left” said the hospital Resident Medical Officer, Dr. G Ravi Babu. In addition to that Sammaiah suffered a liver laceration and contusion with a blood clot in the abdomen and lungs and his hemoglobin level was down to four grams because of the heavy bleeding. Firstly, discussions took place to refer him to government hospitals in Khammam or other places.

“As the victim and his family were innocent we thought they might not manage themselves if they go to other places and then we decided to offer him the treatment at the District Hospital itself and surgery was performed on Oct 26”, Dr. Ravi Babu told Telangana Today on Saturday.

After the surgery, continuous follow-up, utmost care and treatment for nearly 18 days Sammaiah was discharged on Friday with his face fully restored and improved medical condition, he said. And the patient and family thanked the team of doctors with tears rolling down their eyes.

“Treating Chinnaiah gave us immense professional satisfaction. We proved the fact that doctors in government hospitals can perform critical surgeries in a sophisticated manner and save patients’ lives”, Dr. Ravi Babu, an ENT specialist asserted. He thanked Dr. Vijay Kumar, general surgeon, Dr. Naveen, Oro Maxillo Facial Surgeon (OMFS), Dr. Venkanna, general physician, Dr. Sarala, hospital Superintendent and other doctors, nurses, staff for their great contributions, which he said earned a good name to the District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the team of doctors was showered with praises from Health Minister T Harish Rao, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and TRS Lok Sabha leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao. “The incident proves the fact that highest medical standards have been set in public health facilities in Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao” Harish Rao tweeted.



