Kothagudem: Dummugudem Tahsildar suspended for negligence of duty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Kothagudem: Dummugudem Tahsildar K Chandrasekhar Rao has been suspended from services on charges of negligence of duty and violation of rules.

District Collector Anudeep D issued orders in this connection on Tuesday. The Tahsildar, who was facing corruption charges, was also accused of issuing pattadar pass books to non-tribals in violation of land transfer rules.

Several public representatives and people who had complained against the official in the past complained that he had issued pattadar passbooks to 18 non-tribals in Dummugudem mandal.

Chandrasekhar Rao was directed to report to the Bhadrachalam RDO office.