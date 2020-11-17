Kothagudem excels in Haritha Haram

Takes 2nd spot by planting 140.65 lakh saplings surpassing the target of 118.14 lakh with 93.75% geo-tagging

Kothagudem: Bhadradri Kothagudem district has claimed the second spot in the State in planting and geo-tagging of saplings under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme-2020.

The district, given a target of 118.14 lakh saplings, both planting and distribution, surpassed the target. As many as 140.65 lakh saplings were planted and distributed as per district-wise progress report.

Incidentally, Kothagudem is the district that had set the highest target under the TKHH programme. And the achievement in terms of percentage is 119.05 in plantation and distribution due to the continuous monitoring of the programme implementation by the District Collector M V Reddy.

In terms of geo-tagging, the target completed was 93.75 per cent with geo-tagging of 132 lakh saplings. In plantation, Kothagudem is immediately behind Kamareddy while in terms of geo-tagging, the district is behind Rajanna Sircilla district.

Speaking to Telangana Today Reddy said, “The success of Haritha Haram is due to collective efforts at all levels. We are going well with avenue plantation and establishing nurseries for next year in 481 Gram Panchayats in the district and the process is going on”.

It might be noted that last year the number of saplings planted was about 1,46,26, 814 as against the set target of 1,54,62,327 saplings. Around 1,06,93,874 saplings (73 per cent) geo-tagged last year. These figures indicate the betterment both in planting and geo-tagging this year.

An action plan to plant about 104 lakh saplings next year has been prepared by the district administration, informed the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director G Madhusudhan Raju adding majority of the nurseries are being managed by the DRDA. There are 1,194 Green Brigades in the district with 31,029 members.

