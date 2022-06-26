Kothagudem: Four persons injured in a clash at marriage reception

Kothagudem: Four persons, including the bridegroom, were injured in a clash at a marriage reception at the 21 Incline area at Yellandu town in the district on Sunday.

According to police, a youth Rakesh and his girlfriend Pratyusha of the same community fell in love and got married three months ago. At the request of the bridegroom’s family members, the bride’s family arranged a marriage reception at a function hall at the town on Sunday.

The police directed both the family members to ensure that there would be no scope for any clashes in between them. However, when the reception party was going on the relatives of the girl, all of a sudden started attacking the boy’s family members.

Speaking to the media, Rakesh complained that a person called Vemuri Raju, who was no way related to the family came with a bat and iron rod and attacked him causing injuries. He also complained that the girl’s father also beat him up, but it was Raju who caused more damage.

He urged the police to give security to him and stated that the family members of the girl should be held responsible if anything happens to his life.