Kothagudem: MCH centre gets RO, oxygen plants

Wed - 25 May 22

Collector D Anudeep inspects RO plant installed by Nava Bharat at the MCH Centre in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty inaugurated an RO and oxygen plant provided by Paloncha Nava Bharat Ventures Limited at Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre at Ramavaram here on Wednesday.

He lauded the Nava Bharat management for providing the facilities at the MCH Centre at a cost of Rs 20 lakh under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative for the benefit of pregnant women visiting the hospital.

The Collector appreciated Nava Bharat’s skill development training to boost the employability of the rural people and its services in the fields of education, health and employment generation.

He directed District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr. Mukkanteshwar Rao to submit proposals to install medical equipment at Paloncha and Manugur government hospitals. During the Covid-19 crisis oxygen was supplied to other places from Kothagudem district, he said.

Durishetty stated that the CSR activities of different firms in the district helped to overcome shortage for oxygen during the Covid crisis. He wanted the MCH Centre to become a centre of excellence.

He told health officials to make a special ward established for children with special needs operational. Greenery has to be developed on the premises of the health facility. A lawn should be developed along with toys for the kids to play and speed up compound wall works, he said.

Nava Bharat Vice President Y Srinivasa Murthy informed that the reverse osmosis water plant (RO) and oxygen plants have been established to provide medical care to pregnant women coming to the MCH Centre. He handed over the documents related to the facilities to the Collector and the hospital authorities.

Dr. Mukkanteshwar Rao informed that Nava Bharat management responded promptly to a request to set up an oxygen and water plant along with three cooling units. The central oxygen facility would supply medical oxygen to 59 beds and the water plant can produce 500 litres of purified water per hour, he added.

