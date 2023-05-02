Kothagudem: Nava Limited provides medical equipment to PHC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Kothagudem: Paloncha based MNC Nava Limited has provided medical equipment to Primary Health Centre at Yerragunta of Annapureddypalle mandal in the district.

At a programme on Tuesday the DM&HO Dr. JVL Sirisha handed over the equipment to the health centre medical officer. The medical equipment provided by the company would help to offer better medical services to the patients.

Five adjustable beds, one autoclave, 100 litre capacity drinking water unit, two delivery tables, two wheelchairs, one radiant warmer, one stretcher and a 2 KV capacity inverter and battery other accessories were provided as part of the company’s CSR activity.

Dr. Sirisha said that Nava Limited has in the past set up a central oxygen supply system at Paloncha Government Area Hospital, a central oxygen supply system and drinking water unit at 100-bedded Mata Shishu Kendra at Ramavaram in Kothagudem.

Deputy DM&HO Dr.G Srukutha, the medical officer Priyanka, Nava Limited general manager (Production) N Suresh Chandra, chief administrator D Shyamsunder and others were present.