Kothagudem: NGO distributes rice, clothes to adivasis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 06:48 PM

Kothagudem: Happy to Help Foundation members distributed rice, clothing and biscuit packets to adivasi families at Shantinagar, a tribal village under Peddareddygudem gram panchayat of Annapureddy mandal in the district.

The foundation members came to know that the tribals, who migrated from Odisha to Kothagudem district 25 years ago were finding it difficult to find food and work due to the intense heat.

They visited the village on Monday to distribute the essentials provided by the family members of Lalaji in memory of Bujji Bhai. Foundation members Naveen, Vinay Dheeraj, Kirtan, Ganga and others were present.