Police destroy pressure mine planted by Maoists in Cherla

The lives of adivasis and cattle were thrown into danger as Maoists were planting pressure mines in the forests, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Police destroyed a pressure mine planted by Maoists in Cherla forests in Kothagudem district on Friday.

Kothagudem: Police have destroyed a pressure mine planted by CPI (Maoists) at Kodavai village of Cherla mandal in Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders in the district on Friday.

Cherla CI B Ashok in statement informed that bomb disposal team and CRPF 141 Bn personnel have destroyed the pressure mine planted aiming at killing police personnel.

Incidents like cattle and adivasis getting injured and cattle getting killed were taking place frequently. Adiavasi and animal protection organisations have to strongly condemn the acts of Maoists, Ashok said.