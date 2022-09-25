Kothagudem police goes digital, launches web-portal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Kothagudem: The district police have gone digital in order to take their services closer to the public and to build their online presence. Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy launched the newly developed Kothagudem district police web-portal at a programme at the DGP’s office in Hyderabad on Saturday, according to a press release here on Sunday.

The web-portal, https://www.bhadradrikothagudempolice.in, would enable the public to easily access services and assistance offered by the police online. In this digital era it was essential for police to go online to connect with the public effectively, the DGP said while commending the initiative of Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G in getting the web-portal developed in an effective manner.

The web-portal was developed free of cost by a software engineer, Abdul Rashid in association with the district IT core team. Rashid happens to be the son of a head constable Abdul Ghani, who was attached to Kothagudem One Town police station. The DGP appreciated Rashid for assisting the district police and also praised the constable Ghani and the officers and staff of the district IT cell.

SP Dr.Vineeth said the web-portal had details of the district police officers and the police performance. The public could register complaints online at the respective police stations and apply for no objection certificates and others through the portal. Apart from these, passport services and social media accounts of the district police have also been linked to this portal. The details of missing persons, unidentified dead bodies, banned Maoists and the details of police recruitment were available in the site, the SP said.