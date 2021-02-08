Kothagudem: Rally against use of plastic taken out at Sarapaka

By | Published: 1:00 am

Kothagudem: Rotary and Rotaract Club of Inbhadra members and ITC Limited executives took out a rally to create awareness among the public about the dangers of plastic at Sarapaka in the district on Sunday. The rally was taken out from the ITC Colony to Sarapaka weekly market with participants raising slogans against the use of plastic carry bags and other related material. They distributed jute and cloth bags to the locals on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, ITC finance head G Rajashekar appealed to the public to avoid the use of plastic which was posing grave threat to the environment. Everyone should make it a habit to carry jute or cloth bag when they go to the markets to buy vegetables or groceries. He appreciated the Rotary Club office bearers for organising the programme. Rotary Club of Inbhadra secretary K Murali Mohan Kumar thanked the ITC employees and officials for their support to the programme.

Kumar said that on every Sunday they were offering food to nearly 30 to 40 poor and destitute people as part of the programme ‘Smile30’. ITC officials Chengal Rao, Srinath Varadarajan, Yogi Kishore, Katyayani and others were present.

