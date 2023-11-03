Kothagudem: Revolted CPI municipal councillors take U-turn

In a statement late in the night of Thursday the councillors have made it clear that they would work for the victory of the CPI candidate in the Kothagudem constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

In a statement late in the night of Thursday the councillors have made it clear that they would work for the victory of the CPI candidate in the Kothagudem constituency

Kothagudem: CPI municipal councillors in Kothagudem who opposed the party state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao’s candidacy, said they would work for him in the Assembly elections.

On Thursday morning the CPI municipal floor leader Y Srinivas Reddy, B Srinivas, B Vijaya Kumar, Satyanarana Chary, K Jamalaiah and others demanded the party leadership to allot the Kothagudem Assembly ticket to a BC leader, Sk Sabir Pasha instead of Sambasiva Rao.

Following the development they were summoned to Khammam where they had a meeting with CPI state secretariat member B Hemantha Rao, Kothagudem in Khammam district secretaries SK Sabir Pasha and Potu Prasad respectively.

In a statement late in the night of Thursday the councillors have made it clear that they would work for the victory of the CPI candidate in the Kothagudem constituency. They said they got emotional due to the delay in announcing the party candidate for Kothagudem seat and at the poll alliances with the bourgeois parties and had to release a statement in a hurry to the media.

The councillors also said that they would work under the leadership of Sambasiva Rao and work for the victory of the candidate fielded by the party in Kothagudem constituency.