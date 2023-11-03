CPI(M) criticizes Congress approach to pre-poll alliances in Telangana

Ranga Reddy emphasized the imperative role of Congress in countering both the BJP's national dominance and the BRS at the state level.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:30 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Ranga Reddy emphasized the imperative role of Congress in countering both the BJP's national dominance and the BRS at the state level.

Nalgonda: CPI (M) state secretariat committee member and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy expressed skepticism about the Congress commitment to seizing power in Telangana, citing their lukewarm approach to forming pre-poll alliances.

Speaking at a district-level CPI (M) gathering in Miryalaguda, Ranga Reddy remarked that the Congress initially approached the CPI (M) for a pre-poll alliance, but the subsequent hesitation on seat-sharing forced the CPI(M) to decide to go it alone. His party has now resolved to jointly field candidates along with the CPI in 40 assembly constituencies in Telangana.

Ranga Reddy emphasized the imperative role of Congress in countering both the BJP’s national dominance and the BRS at the state level. He suggested that a genuine effort to regain power would necessitate Congress forging alliances with other political entities.

Indirectly referring to reported remarks by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and others towards the CPI(M), he criticized such leaders for lacking the moral authority to insult the left party, especially those known for frequently switching party allegiances.

He held Congress leaders accountable for the failed negotiations towards a pre-election alliance with the left parties. The meeting also saw the presence of CPI(M) leaders Cherupalli Sitaramulu and Mudireddi Sudhakar Reddy, among others.