Kothagudem: SCCL appoints SC/ST liaison officers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Kothagudem: SCCL has appointed SC/ST liaison officers in different areas of the company to look after the issues related to SC/ST employees.

A statement from Singareni Collieries SC/ST Udyogastula Welfare Association general secretary Anthoti Nageshwar Rao here on Saturday stated that the appointments were made following a request from the association to the management.

DGM (personnel) Gadipalli Rajendra Prasad- RG-2 area, Dy. PM Reddimalla Tirupathi- Bellampalli area, EE Kannuri Srinivas-Yellandu area and SE Konda Venkakaiah- STPP were the liaison officers newly appointed.

The liaison officers would monitor filling up backlog posts, implementation of rule of reservation (RoR), inspection of panel lists and taking the grievances of the workers to the notice of the company management.

Nageshwar Rao thanked CMD N Sridhar, director (PA&W) S Chandrashekhar, director (finance) N Balram and other senior officers for appointing the liaison officers.