Kothagudem: Singareni Seva Samithi organises free Ayurvedic check camp

The camp was organised in association with Matha Research Institute of Ayurveda of Hyderabad at CER Club.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Kothagudem: SCCL’s Singareni Seva Samithi has organised a free Ayurvedic check camp for the benefit of Singareni employees, their family members and the locals here on Tuesday.

The camp was organised in association with Matha Research Institute of Ayurveda of Hyderabad at CER Club. Dr. Vishwanadha Maharshi conducted medical examinations and gave Ayurvedic medicines at reasonable prices.

