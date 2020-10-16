Kothagudem: Sloth bear strays into village, creates panic

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Kothagudem: A sloth bear that strayed into villages in Julurpad mandal in the district in the past couple of days has been sending panic waves among the people.

The bear was spotted near the Double Bedroom Houses colony at Padamati Narsapuram village in the mandal. A resident of the colony M Nagendra Babu said they first sighted the animal in the early hours of Wednesday at a hillock near the colony and later again in the late evening, it was found hiding in an unoccupied double bedroom house.

After receiving information about the bear’s movements at the colony, forest officials rushed to the village. They collected the animal’s hair in the house where it was found hiding and traced its pugmarks in nearby fields.

On Thursday, a few passers-by spotted the animal crossing the main road near the village and captured it on their mobile phones. “We searched for the animal at Yerragutta and surrounding areas on Thursday and on Friday to capture and release it in the wild. But the animal has not been traced out yet.” Julurupad Forest Range Officer B Nagasair Prasad told Telangana Today on Friday.

It is suspected that the bear may have gone into the nearby Betalpadu forests. The forest staff are on alert and will continue the search till it was confirmed that the bear has left the place. The villagers were told not to venture out alone in the night, he added.

