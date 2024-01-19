Kothagudem SP tells officials to identify ganja hot spots, take action against smugglers

Speaking at the monthly crime review meeting, Kothagudem SP suggested that vigilance should be maintained and strict action should be taken against people involved in illegal activities like ganja and PDS rice smuggling, gambling

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju directed the police officials to identify the ganja hot spots across the district and take strict action against those selling ganja and those addicted to its consumption.

Speaking at the monthly crime review meeting here on Friday he suggested that vigilance should be maintained and strict action should be taken against people involved in illegal activities like ganja and PDS rice smuggling, matka, gambling.

By improving the quality of investigation officials should ensure that criminals should be punished in every case and justice would be given to the victims. Delay in the investigation of the cases would not be tolerated, he warned.

SP Raju suggested that everyone should work responsibly to reassure the victims who come to the police station with various problems and increase trust in the police department. Officers and staff with patrolling and Blue Colts vehicles should be available to the public on the roads.

CCTV cameras should be installed at important places within the limits of every police station in the district. In cases of theft, the technology used should be used to catch the criminals and recover the property to hand it over to the victims promptly, he said.

As the cyber criminals were treading new ground to steal money from innocent people, awareness programmes have to be organised to alert people from time to time. Black spots where road accidents were high should be identified and steps should be taken to prevent accidents, the SP suggested.

Police officials should coordinate with the judicial authorities for speedy resolution of the pending cases and work to ensure justice for the victims. Awareness programmes should be organised explaining the importance of She Teams to prevent violence against women, he added.

Additional SP (AR) E Vijay Babu, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, trainee IPS Vikrant Singh, DSPs Abdul Rahman, Venkatesh, Ramanamurthy, Raghavendra Rao, Mallaiah Swamy and Krishnaiah were present.