Kothagudem: Woman ends life by consuming poison

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A married who attempted suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dummugudem mandal in the district.

The deceased, Tellam Seethamma (29) of Gangolu village in the mandal was said to be having an extra-marital affair with a man, Tellam Nagaraju of the village. On Monday the village elders admonished them over their relationship.

Following the incident they both consumed poison on Tuesday and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The condition of Nagaraju was said to be critical.

