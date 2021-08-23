Kothagudem: Youth gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Kothagudem: A youth accused in a POCSO case was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by Khammam district court on Monday.

First Additional District Sessions Judge, P Chandrasekhara Prasad pronounced the final verdict in the rape case that took place at Sarapaka village of Burgampad mandal in the district in November, 2020.

According to the prosecution the accused took the 4-year-old girl into his house on the pretext of offering chocolate and committed the crime. Burgampad Sub-Inspector, Balakrishna booked a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the incident.

Paloncha DSP, KRK Prasad took up the investigation with the help of the court duty officer Ch Srinivas. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000 on the convicted youth. SP, Sunil Dutt appreciated the officials for working for the conviction of the accused in the court.