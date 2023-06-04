Kriti shares ‘No filter Sunday’ selfies

By ANI Updated On - 03:31 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon sure knows how to make time for herself on the weekend and her latest no-filter, no-makeup picture made her look drop-dead gorgeous.

With a glowing and no filter makeup look selfie, the actor took to her Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her Sunday. Sharing a string of pictures, she wrote, “Gimme some Sun (& Sunscreen) and watch me glow! Happy Sunday Everyone! #NoFilterNoMakeup.”

The actor looked fresh in grey T-shirt and left her hair untied. While soaking in the sun, Kriti could be seen smiling wide for the camera in the second picture.

Kriti’s cute selfie left netizens in awe. “Hey sunshine”, a fan commented. “I’m a big fan of your ma’am your so pretty and a natural beauty”, a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Heropanti’ actor is gearing up for the release of the mythological film ‘Adipurush’. Helmed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ is based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

The ‘Bhediya’ actor will also be seen in ‘Ganapath’ along with Tiger Shroff.

She has ‘The Crew’ in her kitty. In the film, Kriti will share the screen space with Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.