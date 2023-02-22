KT Rama Rao to inaugurate Welspun art textile park in Rangareddy

Sharing images of the Textile park, the Minister tweeted: "Will be inaugurating this state of the art technical textile park of the Welspun Group at Chandanvelly in Rangareddy today."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:33 AM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be inaugurating Welspun Group’s state of the art textile park at Chandanvelly in Rangareddy here on Wednesday.

The Minister further tweeted: “Telangana’s Textile and Apparel policy has been a major success with textile companies such as Welspun, Kitex and YoungOne endorsing it.”

Will be inaugurating this state of the art Technical textile plant of @TheWelspunGroup at Chandanvelli in Ranga Reddy district today Telangana’s Textile & Apparel policy has been a major success with large textile companies such as Welspun, KITEX and YoungOne endorsing it pic.twitter.com/IzZrQgvv0U — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 22, 2023