KTR asks officials to focus on development of temple, Vemulawada

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday directed officials to work simultaneously on development of both Vemulawada and Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in the town.

The Minister along with Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy reviewed the progress of temple development works here. The Ministers directed the officials to expedite the developmental works. “Emphasis should be on providing basic amenities to devotees visiting the temple and parallely, measures should be taken to improve infrastructure in the town,” Rama Rao said.

As part of temple development, works pertaining to temple tank, Kalyana Katta, Kalyana Mandapam, queue complex and Kala Bhavan should be taken up on priority, Indrakaran Reddy told the officials. Under temple tourism initiative, comprehensive development of Vemulawada should be taken up and Necklace Road should be developed around the temple, besides creating provision for boating, he said. “The possibility of additional tourism development at Vemulawada and Mid Manair should be explored. This will facilitate boosting both temple tourism and regular tourism,” Indrakaran Reddy said.

Development and road widening works should be taken up in phases with emphasis on widening the stretch from the bridge to the temple. Measures should be taken to operate free buses from bus station to the temple for the convenience of poor and to this effect electric buses have to be operated, he said.

