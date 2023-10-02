KTR assures T-Hub and TASK centres in Nalgonda

Nalgonda IT tower was the best IT towers in Tier-II locations in Telangana, said IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

File Photo

Nalgonda: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday announced that T-hub and TASK Center would be set up at Nalgonda.

Interacting with the employees after inaugurating the IT tower here, Rama Rao said the Nalgonda IT tower was the best IT towers in Tier-II locations in the State. He asked the employees to invite their friends to the Nalgonda IT tower. Reiterating that the State government was not only developing IT towers but also providing job opportunities to the youth, he said he was ready to release any amount of money for more facilities in the Nalgonda IT tower. In addition to this, centres of the T-Hub and TASK would also be set up at Nalgonda soon.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy and others were present.

