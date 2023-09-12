KTR cautions against interference of Andhra leaders in TS

Rama Rao stressed the need to ensure that Telangana's development over the last one decade did not fall into the hands of those who had earlier opposed the State's formation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao cautioned the people of Telangana against interference in matters of the State by the Congress and the BJP, particularly by leaders who had opposed the State formation. He minced no words in terming the Telangana heads of both parties as mere “puppets” under the control of their central party leadership.

During an informal media interaction on Tuesday, Rama Rao stressed the need to ensure that Telangana’s development over the last one decade did not fall into the hands of those who had earlier opposed the State’s formation. He cited the example of KVP Ramachander Rao and YS Sharmila, who had vehemently opposed Telangana’s creation, but now were trying to pose as Telangana supporters and to interfere in the State politics.

The Minister also said former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who previously tried to suppress the Telangana movement, was attempting to indirectly control BJP activities in the State. He characterised BJP State president Kishan Reddy as being “played” by Kiran Kumar Reddy and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as a pawn of KVP Ramachandra Rao.

“People of Telangana fought for our State to protect their self-respect, and I am confident they will ensure that these leaders who opposed Telangana are held accountable,” he said.

Rama Rao didn’t spare criticism for Kishan Reddy and Revanth Reddy, highlighting their lack of participation in both the Telangana Statehood movement and its subsequent development. He said they were influenced by their party’s central leadership and lacked commitment to Telangana, both during and after the State’s formation.

He pointed out Kishan Reddy’s decision not to resign to his MLA post during the Statehood movement and Revanth Reddy carrying a rifle to threaten the Telangana agitators. Rama Rao also noted that neither Congress nor BJP leaders from Telangana had questioned the Modi government’s denial of crucial projects and necessary funds for the State in the last decade.

Regarding the upcoming elections, the Minister urged the people not to be swayed by the empty promises of the Congress. He said the Congress party’s role in Telangana formation, was nothing short of the British seeking credit for India’s independence.

Rama Rao underlined Telangana’s stable leadership under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao compared to the opposition’s inability to identify a chief ministerial candidate. He accused the opposition of receiving directives from Delhi and questioned their ability to serve the State’s interests.

The Minister criticised the Congress party for allegedly fomenting communal strife and resorting to violence to change Chief Ministers in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He urged the people to carefully consider their choice. “Do you want the BJP, which introduced contentious laws, or the BRS government, which focused on welfare and development? Unfortunately, we must compete with emotionally and intellectually challenged opposition parties,” he added.

The BRS working president expressed confidence that the party would secure a third consecutive term with more than 90 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, with the opposition vying for the second place. He acknowledged minor dissent within the party but remained confident it would be resolved and assured that promising opportunities awaited leaders like Athram Sakku, who did not secure an MLA ticket.

Regarding Left parties, Rama Rao disclosed that discussions on seat sharing were held, but the arithmetics over seat-sharing did not match. However, the BRS had huge respect for the Left parties, and would continue to work with them in countering communal politics.