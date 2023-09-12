CM taking care of deprived sections: Vakulabharanam

Hyderabad: Telangana State Backward Classes Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao said the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been implementing schemes for the welfare and upliftment of every section of the society, especially the economically weaker and deprived sections.

Addressing the Atma Gaurava Mahasabha at Ravindra Bharathi here on Tuesday, Rao said the Chief Minister was taking care of all the sections of the society. Stating that the State government was keen to empower people belonging to the Nayi Brahmin community, he said the community was being provided financial assistance under the BC Bandhu Scheme.

The government had been providing free electricity of up to 250 units per month to hair salons, laundries, and dhobi ghats, he said, adding that 2 acres of land had been alloted at Batasingaram in Rangareddy District for construction of a Nayibrahmin Atma Gourav Bhavan at a cost of Rs. 2 crore.

Rajya Sabha member and National BC Association President, R Krishnaiah urged the State government to look into their long pending demands and consider their representation in legislature and in other nominated posts.