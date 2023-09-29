Tribal Welfare minister highlights education’s role in development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Nalgnoda: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod emphasized the importance of education for tribal students during the inauguration of the Tribal Welfare Residential School for Girls in Kondamallepally, built at a cost of Rs. 4 crore.

She highlighted that students from tribal welfare residential schools and colleges were gaining admission to prestigious institutions like NITs and IITs. The state government, in addition to ensuring top-notch facilities, has recruited highly qualified teachers for these schools. Remarkably, students from government residential schools have been out performing corporate educational institutions in SSC and Intermediate exams.

Rathod also noted that initiatives like Kalyana Lakshmi and residential schools for tribal students have successfully tackled the issue of girl child trafficking in the Devarakonda area. Furthermore, she pointed out the transformation of numerous thandas into grama panchayats under the BRS government, accompanied by improved road connectivity statewide.

She criticized the Congress party’s promises ahead of the next elections, specifically their pledge to raise Aasara pensions to Rs. 4,000. She reminded that under Congress rule in Karnataka, Aasara pensions were a mere Rs. 750, and in previous Congress-led Andhra Pradesh, they were as low as Rs. 200. She alleged that these promises were merely aimed at securing votes and lacked sincerity.

In conclusion, Rathod expressed confidence that the people of Telangana would make their voices heard in the upcoming elections, sending a message to both the Congress and BJP. Additionally, Minister Rathod inaugurated the Girijana Bhavan in Devarakonda, constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.3 crore. Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik and other dignitaries were in attendance.