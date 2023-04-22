KTR Guest of Honour for World AI Show in Dubai

The event’s objective is to address sector-wide issues with innovative AI solutions and create transformative disruptions in sectors of strategic relevance to Dubai

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:09 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Global business events and consulting firm Trescon has invited Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to be the Guest of Honour at its ‘41st global edition of the World AI Show – MENA’ to be held on June 7 and 8 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. The event’s objective is to address sector-wide issues with innovative AI solutions and create transformative disruptions in sectors of strategic relevance to Dubai.

It also aims to bring together global use cases and success stories from the early adopters of AI while providing a hands-on learning experience to the technology stakeholders converging from key sectors like Governments, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Banking and Finance, Real estate, Utilities, and Transportation.

“Sri Rama Rao ji, your participation will add tremendous value to this global initiative and will help highlight the technological developments and advancements made within Telangana under your able leadership and guidance,” stated Mohammed Saleem, Founder & Chairman, Trescon in the invitation extended to the Minister.

Mohammed Saleem said that the Minister’s presence at the World AI Awards ceremony would also inspire the Telugu-tech community leaders and members, many of whom were already attending from across the Middle East & African region.

The 41st Global Edition of World AI Show will also host the second Annual of World AI Awards that will honour the utmost echelons of the future-technology implementers and flag-bearers, who have played a critical role in the success of tech adoption within the region.

