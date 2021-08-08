KTR hands over custom-made vehicles to differently-abled under ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative

The Minister, as part of his birthday celebrations, had promised to provide 100 scooters to differently-abled persons.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao handed over customised scooters to differently-abled persons under the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative here on Sunday.

The Minister, as part of his birthday celebrations, had promised to provide 100 scooters to differently-abled persons. At a special programme organised here, the scooters were handed over to the beneficiaries here. In the first phase, the scooters were handed over to beneficiaries in the city and the remaining identified beneficiaries will also be given the vehicles soon.

Impressed with the Minister’s initiative, many public representatives announced that they would donate vehicles under the ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative. As promised, several public representatives donated the vehicles on Sunday. The novel initiative started by Rama Rao on his birthday last year, has been a source of inspiration for good samaritans to take up charity acts this year as well.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said when he donated six ambulances in Sircilla constituency under the initiative last year, several public representatives came forward and donated ambulances. Over 100 ambulances were donated under this noble initiative last year, he said.

Similarly, following Rama Rao’s announcement to donate 100 custom-made vehicles to the differently-abled this year, many public representatives from TRS came forward and more than 1,000 such vehicles were donated.

The Minister said that apart from making things convenient for the differently-abled persons, these vehicles would also help them in eking out a livelihood. for many.

Minister KTR interacted with all the beneficiaries and had lunch with them after distributing the vehicles.

