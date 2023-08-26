KTR has series of productive business meetings in Chicago

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:34 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is leading a Telangana delegation on a short business trip to the US, had a productive day in Chicago, with the delegation meeting leadership teams of various global companies, academicians and government officials.

The Minister, who highlighted the State government’s efforts for industrial growth and presented Telangana as an ideal destination for business, anchored the discussions that centred around potential investment opportunities and exploration of avenues for collaboration.

The meetings included one with AliveCor, a frontrunner in medical devices and AI, who are enthusiastic about potential partnerships to boost med-tech in Telangana, with updates expected soon, the Minister said on X (Twitter).

The Telangana delegation led by Industries Minister @KTRBRS met with Mr. Vikram Luthar, Chief Financial Officer of ADM in Chicago. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is one of the largest agricultural processing companies in the world. The company is a major exporter of food… pic.twitter.com/mbXOM1Gphb — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) August 26, 2023

He later met with Rajat Puri, president and Chief Operating Officer of Carelon, an Atlanta based health-tech company, which has added more than 8000 highly paid jobs in the last three and a half years.

“The company has similar growth plans over the next 3-5 years, which reflects the growing appeal of our State’s business environment and talent ecosystem,” Rama Rao said, adding that he had requested Carelon to consider expanding in Tier 2 locations in Telangana to provide ample opportunities to youth in cities other than Hyderabad.

Another meeting was with Vikram Luthar, Chief Financial Officer of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), one of the largest agricultural processing companies in the world and a major exporter of food ingredients and agricultural commodities from India.

ADM has expressed interest in exploring possibilities of significantly increasing their footprint in India and Telangana, to which the State government has offered comprehensive support.