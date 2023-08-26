MPEDA suggests efforts for fish exports from Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: The Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) suggested that special efforts should be made to commercialise the cultivation of Tilapia and fungus species, besides scampi shrimps in the reservoirs across the State as the treated fish could be exported from Telangana to other countries.

The MPEDA officials have also stated that the Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s initiatives in getting Fishing company investments and to make them set up a plant near Mid Manair in Rajanna Sircilla was a milestone in the State’s fishing sector’s development.

These remarks were made during the State Fisheries Cooperative Societies Federation Limited Chairman Pittla Ravinder’s study tour to Kerala. Officials from Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF), National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kochi were also part of the study tour.

During the tour, the State Federation Chairman discussed the possibilities of introducing hybrid fishing boats powered by solar and wave energy in all the reservoirs of the State for the convenience of fishermen in taking up fishing.

CIFT scientists and technicians assured the Telangana Federation that they would provide all the available scientific and technological cooperation for the development of Telangana fisheries sector to manufacture refined fish food items, which are popular all over the world.

In this regard, they also expressed their readiness to provide their technical support for the process of using solar energy to clean small fish and convert them into dry fish, which is available on a large scale in Telangana.

The CIFT technical department also assured that they would extend their full support to the activities conducted by Telangana Fisheries Federation in fish processing and value addition process as well.